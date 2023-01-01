Fettuccine alfredo in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread. topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill
20269 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread. topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.