Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora

17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread. topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill

20269 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread. topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Fried Rice

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Bread

Mac And Cheese

Chili Dogs

Funnel Cake

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston