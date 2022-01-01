Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve flautas

Main pic

 

SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road

2295 South Chambers Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas 4 Pieces$5.25
Flautas 8 Piece$10.50
Tacos El Metate image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos El Metate

1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$10.99
