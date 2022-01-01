Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flautas in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Flautas
Aurora restaurants that serve flautas
SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road
2295 South Chambers Road, Aurora
No reviews yet
Flautas 4 Pieces
$5.25
Flautas 8 Piece
$10.50
More about SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
Avg 4.3
(341 reviews)
Chicken Flautas
$10.99
More about Tacos El Metate
