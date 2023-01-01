Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Item pic

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora - 18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Zucchini$6.99
Beer battered zucchini slices
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora - 18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156
Consumer pic

 

Wing Hut

15473 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$5.50
More about Wing Hut

