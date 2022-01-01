Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fruit salad in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Fruit Salad
Aurora restaurants that serve fruit salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
Avg 4.3
(3337 reviews)
Fruit Salad - Side
$3.33
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Root & Sprig
13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, AURORA
No reviews yet
Fruit Salad
$5.00
Assorted seasonal fruit salad
More about Root & Sprig
