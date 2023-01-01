Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve garlic bread

Mondo Market - Stanley Market image

 

Mondo Market Stanley

2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Herb Focaccia Bread$2.50
Fresh baked garlic herb focaccia bread
More about Mondo Market Stanley
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora

17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$1.75
A half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
Garlic Bread Appetizer$5.50
Our artisan garlic bread is buttered and baked to perfection, and served with a side of warm marinara sauce. There is enough to go around, so you can share with the crew.
Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese$6.50
Add melted mozzarella to our buttered garlic bread and savor every chewy, cheesy bite. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora

