Garlic bread in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve garlic bread
Mondo Market Stanley
2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora
|Garlic Herb Focaccia Bread
|$2.50
Fresh baked garlic herb focaccia bread
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA
|Garlic Bread
|$1.75
A half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
|Garlic Bread Appetizer
|$5.50
Our artisan garlic bread is buttered and baked to perfection, and served with a side of warm marinara sauce. There is enough to go around, so you can share with the crew.
|Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese
|$6.50
Add melted mozzarella to our buttered garlic bread and savor every chewy, cheesy bite. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.