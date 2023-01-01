Garlic cheese bread in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$1.95
Melted mozzarella on a half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
|Garlic Bread Appetizer with Cheese
|$6.50
Add melted mozzarella to our buttered garlic bread and savor every chewy, cheesy bite. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill
20269 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial
