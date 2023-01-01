Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic parmesan in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Garlic Parmesan
Aurora restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack Aurora
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Avg 3.6
(36 reviews)
Creamy Garlic Parmesan O/S
$0.82
More about The Chicken Shack Aurora
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA
No reviews yet
4 Oz. of Parmesan Garlic
$1.00
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
