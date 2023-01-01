Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve green beans

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Party Green Bean Casserole$21.00
**Available 12.23 & 12.24 only** Green beans, mornay, mushrooms, onions topped with spiced nuts. (Contains gluten & dairy)
Green Bean Casserole$0.00
**Available 12.23 & 12.24 only** Green beans, mornay, mushrooms, onions topped with spiced nuts. (Contains gluten & dairy)
Chi LIn Asian Eatery

2501 Dallas Street Ste 104, Aurora

Dry Green Bean$15.95
