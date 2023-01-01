Green beans in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve green beans
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Party Green Bean Casserole
|$21.00
**Available 12.23 & 12.24 only** Green beans, mornay, mushrooms, onions topped with spiced nuts. (Contains gluten & dairy)
|Green Bean Casserole
|$0.00
