Huevos rancheros in Aurora

Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Refried Beans & Homefries on a Flour Tortilla divided by Green Chili & topped with 2 eggs and a 2nd Tortilla.
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.00
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).