Huevos rancheros in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Refried Beans & Homefries on a Flour Tortilla divided by Green Chili & topped with 2 eggs and a 2nd Tortilla.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Huevos Rancheros image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$9.00
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
More about The French Press

