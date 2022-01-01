Hummus in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve hummus
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Hummus and Pita Salad
|$11.25
Spring mix tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips shmeared with hummus, red pepper basil relish, feta cheese and a pomegranate drizzle.
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Hummus 4oz
|$2.50
|Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
Root & Sprig
13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, AURORA
|Sticks & Hummus
|$5.00
Hummus, carrot sticks, celery
|Classic Hummus
|$9.50
Hummus, cucumbers, carrot ginger veggie slaw, arugula, on toasted ciabatta (Vegan)
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
13650 East Colfax Ave, Aurora
|Hummus
|$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita