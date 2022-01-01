Hummus in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus and Pita Salad$11.25
Spring mix tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips shmeared with hummus, red pepper basil relish, feta cheese and a pomegranate drizzle.
More about The French Press
Rosenberg's Stanley image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus 4oz$2.50
Hummus 8oz$5.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley
Restaurant banner

 

Root & Sprig

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticks & Hummus$5.00
Hummus, carrot sticks, celery
Classic Hummus$9.50
Hummus, cucumbers, carrot ginger veggie slaw, arugula, on toasted ciabatta (Vegan)
More about Root & Sprig
Hummus image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

13650 East Colfax Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.7 (952 reviews)
Hummus$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

