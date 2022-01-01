Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Kimchi
Aurora restaurants that serve kimchi
ManDoo
2222 S Havana st #J, Aurora
No reviews yet
SEOUL KIMCHI FRIED 6PC (김치튀김)
$7.00
SEOUL KIMCHI STEAMED 6PCS. (찐 김치)
$7.00
FROZEN KIMCHI 25PCS (냉동김치만두)
$25.00
More about ManDoo
Seoul BBQ
2080 s havana st, aurora
No reviews yet
Kimchi Mandu Guk (김치 만두국)
$16.00
Kimchi-Jjige (김치 찌개)
$15.00
Kimchi Fried Rice (김치 볶음밥)
$16.00
More about Seoul BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora
Turkey Clubs
Quesadillas
Burritos
Cheesecake
Chicken Noodles
Nachos
Tacos
Cheese Fries
More near Aurora to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Parker
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston