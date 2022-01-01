Mac and cheese in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA
|Mac & Cheese Wedges
Battered Mac & Cheese wedges
|4 pc Mac & Cheese Kids Meal
|$6.99
4 Pc Mac & Cheese kids meal
Includes kid fries and small kids drink.
12 and under.
Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Mac & Cheese Dip Bowl
|$12.99
Mac n cheese, topped with chorizo sausage & pork green chili. Served with tortilla chips.
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$2.99
|Mac & Cheese Cup
|$3.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Fire Wings
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.25
Orecchiette, white cheddar
|Party Mac & Cheese
|$19.50
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian). Breadcrumbs served on the side for maximum crispiness! Serves 4 to 6.
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)