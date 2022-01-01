Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese Wedges
Battered Mac & Cheese wedges
4 pc Mac & Cheese Kids Meal$6.99
4 Pc Mac & Cheese kids meal
Includes kid fries and small kids drink.
12 and under.
Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Dip Bowl$12.99
Mac n cheese, topped with chorizo sausage & pork green chili. Served with tortilla chips.
Mac & Cheese Side$2.99
Mac & Cheese Cup$3.99
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.25
Orecchiette, white cheddar
Party Mac & Cheese$19.50
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian). Breadcrumbs served on the side for maximum crispiness! Serves 4 to 6.
Mac & Cheese$6.50
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
Mac and Cheese bites image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese bites$5.99
More about The Chicken Shack

