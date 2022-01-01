Pancakes in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Pancake (1)
|$3.99
Packaged w/ 1 syrup & 1 Country Crock
|Stack Pancakes (3)
|$5.99
Packaged w/ 3 syrup & 3 Country Crock
|Pancake Sandwich
|$12.99
Short Stack Served w/ 2 eggs and breakfast meat on top. Packaged w/ 2 syrup & 2 Country Crock
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Pancakes
|$10.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Zucchini Pistachio • (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal • (GF) Buttermilk • Blueberry
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.50
|One Pancake
|$1.50