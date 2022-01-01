Pancakes in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake (1)$3.99
Packaged w/ 1 syrup & 1 Country Crock
Stack Pancakes (3)$5.99
Packaged w/ 3 syrup & 3 Country Crock
Pancake Sandwich$12.99
Short Stack Served w/ 2 eggs and breakfast meat on top. Packaged w/ 2 syrup & 2 Country Crock
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Seoul BBQ image

 

Seoul BBQ

2080 s havana st, aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pancake (해물 파전)$16.00
More about Seoul BBQ
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$10.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Zucchini Pistachio • (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal • (GF) Buttermilk • Blueberry
Kids Pancakes$5.50
One Pancake$1.50
More about The French Press

