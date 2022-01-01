Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Patty Melts
Aurora restaurants that serve patty melts
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
Avg 4.3
(3337 reviews)
Patty Melt
$13.99
On grilled Marble Rye w/ sauteed Onions & Melty American Cheese.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Rustic Nomads
NA, Aurora
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$10.00
More about Rustic Nomads
Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora
Pies
Chicken Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Aurora to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Parker
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston