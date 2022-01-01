Pies in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve pies
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Chook Pie (frozen)
|$8.95
Chook Shepherd's Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Mashers covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
More about Rosenberg's Stanley
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|BYO Pie
|$20.00
Comes with Shredded Mozzarella and Red or White Sauce.
*** Max of 4 total toppings per side besides shredded mozz and sauce.
|White Pie
|$27.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Oregano, White Sauce
|Pepperoni Pie
|$26.00
East Coast Classic Pie, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce