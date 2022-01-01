Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve prime ribs

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib & Eggs$25.00
aus jus, horsey sauce, 2 eggs & toast
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
The Royal Hilltop image

 

The Royal Hilltop

18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib French Dip$14.99
More about The Royal Hilltop

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Chips And Salsa

Cheeseburgers

Souvlaki

Tacos

Fried Rice

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Kimchi

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston