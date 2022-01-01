Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Prime Ribs
Aurora restaurants that serve prime ribs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
Avg 4.3
(3337 reviews)
Prime Rib & Eggs
$25.00
aus jus, horsey sauce, 2 eggs & toast
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
The Royal Hilltop
18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora
No reviews yet
Prime Rib French Dip
$14.99
More about The Royal Hilltop
