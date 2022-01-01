Quesadillas in Aurora
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
A folded grilled flour tortilla w/ melted cheddar, scrambled eggs & bacon. Served w/lettuce, tomato, choice of potato, sour cream on the side & pork green chili side.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Quesadilla
|$3.50
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$11.99
Comida at The Stanley
2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora
|Shroom Quesadilla
|$13.00
Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice
|Chimayo Chile Roasted Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice
|Sirloin Situation Quesadilla
|$15.00
Griddled flour tortilla made with cotija, smoked gouda, and asadero cheeses. Topped with crema and served with salsa on the side. Served with a side of beans (black or refried) and rice