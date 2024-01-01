Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

Boychik @ Stanley Marketplace 2501 Dallas St.

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad$12.00
parsley, mint, arugula, cucumber, tomato
More about Boychik @ Stanley Marketplace 2501 Dallas St.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Quinoa Salad$11.75
(GF) (VEG) Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado.
More about The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

