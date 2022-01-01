Reuben in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve reuben
More about Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora
|Reuben Cheesesteak *Limited Time Only*
|$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, roasted pepper and onion mix, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut on an Italian roll.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Reuben Sandwich
|$16.99
Corned beef, sour kraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on marble rye.
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Reuben
|$12.25
Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island
dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.