Reuben in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve reuben

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.

15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Cheesesteak *Limited Time Only*$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, roasted pepper and onion mix, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut on an Italian roll.
More about Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$16.99
Corned beef, sour kraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on marble rye.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$12.25
Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island
dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.
More about The French Press
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$16.50
House-Cured Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Pumpernickel Bagel
More about Rosenberg's Stanley

