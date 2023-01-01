Salad wrap in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Lucky Bird

14515 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.50
Crispy or roasted chicken, pepitas, cranberries, scallions, slaw, tomato, cheddar, tortilla.
More about Lucky Bird
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70000 Aurora, CO

13650 East Colfax Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.7 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70000 Aurora, CO

