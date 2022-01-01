Salmon in Aurora
Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$22.99
2 eggs basted, on toasted english muffin w/ Salmon & bacon, garnished w/ green onion, smothered in hollandaise sauce.
Rosenberg's Stanley
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Scottish Smoked Salmon
|$15.00
House Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
|Kippered Salmon
|$13.50
Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
|Scottish Smoked Salmon*
Scottish salmon is the perfect union of silky texture, balanced smoke, and total sophistication. The Scottish smoked salmon’s flesh is incredibly tender and buttery, with a color that has an orange-pink hue.