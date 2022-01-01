Salmon in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$22.99
2 eggs basted, on toasted english muffin w/ Salmon & bacon, garnished w/ green onion, smothered in hollandaise sauce.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Smoked Salmon$15.00
House Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Kippered Salmon$13.50
Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Scottish Smoked Salmon*
Scottish salmon is the perfect union of silky texture, balanced smoke, and total sophistication. The Scottish smoked salmon’s flesh is incredibly tender and buttery, with a color that has an orange-pink hue.
More about Rosenberg's Stanley

