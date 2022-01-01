Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Scallops
Aurora restaurants that serve scallops
Seoul Korean BBQ - Aurora
2080 s havana st, aurora
No reviews yet
Scallop (Kaibashira)
$9.00
Scallops (관자구이)
$38.00
More about Seoul Korean BBQ - Aurora
Dae Gee #4 - Aurora
1910 South Havana Street, Aurora
No reviews yet
SCALLOP
$26.00
Lightly marinated in house sauce
More about Dae Gee #4 - Aurora
Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora
Italian Sandwiches
Steamed Dumplings
Chicken Burritos
Turkey Melts
Kimchi
Chicken Tenders
Fajitas
Avocado Toast
More near Aurora to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(626 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Parker
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(626 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(242 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston