Seaweed salad in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Seaweed Salad
Aurora restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora
9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad (凉拌海帶丝)
$6.50
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora
Seoul BBQ
2080 s havana st, aurora
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad (해초 샐러드)
$6.00
More about Seoul BBQ
