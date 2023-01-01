Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Shumai
Aurora restaurants that serve shumai
Misaki - 2501 Dallas Street
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs)
$6.50
Shrimp dumplng with Masago on top
More about Misaki - 2501 Dallas Street
Chi LIn Asian Eatery
2501 Dallas Street Ste 104, Aurora
No reviews yet
Shumai
$8.50
Open faced wonton wrapper w/ shrimp filling (6 pcs)
More about Chi LIn Asian Eatery
