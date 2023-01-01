Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve shumai

Misaki - 2501 Dallas Street

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs)$6.50
Shrimp dumplng with Masago on top
More about Misaki - 2501 Dallas Street
Chi LIn Asian Eatery

2501 Dallas Street Ste 104, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai$8.50
Open faced wonton wrapper w/ shrimp filling (6 pcs)
More about Chi LIn Asian Eatery

