Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve spinach salad

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Spinach Salad$13.99
More about Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Goat Cheese Salad$12.50
(GF) (VEG) Baby spinach tossed in pistachio vinaigrette, topped with sliced strawberries, goat cheese crumbs, crushed pistachio, sliced red onion and fried sweet potato straws and a balsamic reduction.
More about The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Enchiladas

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Kimchi

Pork Chops

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston