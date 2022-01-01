Tacos in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve tacos
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA
|NEW! Golden Taco Salad
|$10.99
Fresh lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and house mild salsa ranch in a tortilla bowl
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Steak Street Tacos
|$15.99
|Chorizo Tacos
|$12.99
3 warm corn tortillas, stacked w/ crispy hashbrowns, Chorizo-eggs scrambler & topped w/ jack&cheddar cheese. Side of our tomatillo salsa.
|Pork Carnitas Street Taco (1)
|$5.00
Comida Food Truck
2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora
|Street Taco Dinner for 4
|$68.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
|Street Taco Dinner for 2
|$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Chorizo Breakfast Taco
|$3.00
|Breakfast Taco
|$2.25
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.99