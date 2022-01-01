Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW! Golden Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and house mild salsa ranch in a tortilla bowl
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Street Tacos$15.99
Chorizo Tacos$12.99
3 warm corn tortillas, stacked w/ crispy hashbrowns, Chorizo-eggs scrambler & topped w/ jack&cheddar cheese. Side of our tomatillo salsa.
Pork Carnitas Street Taco (1)$5.00
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Street Taco Dinner for 4 image

 

Comida Food Truck

2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Taco Dinner for 4$68.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
Street Taco Dinner for 2$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
More about Comida Food Truck
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.
More about The French Press
Tacos El Metate image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos El Metate

1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Breakfast Taco$3.00
Breakfast Taco$2.25
Al Pastor Taco$2.99
More about Tacos El Metate
Comida at The Stanley image

 

Comida at The Stanley

2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fried Cheese Tacos$3.75
Shrimp Tinga Tacos$5.00
Taco Salad$13.00
More about Comida at The Stanley

