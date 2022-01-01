Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Madras Cafe

5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$5.95
Tomato soup which is thin in consistency, spicy from the use of spices and is very flavorful.
More about The Madras Cafe
Root & Sprig

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup 16oz$9.00
Tomato Soup 8oz$6.00
More about Root & Sprig

