Tossed salad in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve tossed salad
Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora
|Tossed Salad LG
|$7.99
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
|Tossed Salad SM
|$5.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue
18121 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora
|Tossed Salad RG
|$6.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
|Tossed Salad LG
|$8.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.