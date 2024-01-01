Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve tossed salad

Item pic

 

Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Salad LG$7.99
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad SM$5.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue

18121 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Salad RG$6.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad LG$8.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
More about Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue

