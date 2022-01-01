Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

The Madras Cafe image

 

The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine

5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.95
More about The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Chi LIn Asian Eatery

2501 Dallas Street Ste 104, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.95
More about Chi LIn Asian Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Grilled Chicken Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Galbi

Hot And Sour Soup

Muffins

Chicken Soup

Edamame

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston