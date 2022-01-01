Aurora restaurants you'll love

Aurora restaurants
Toast
  • Aurora

Aurora's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Aurora restaurants

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

28 W New York St, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Angus Burger$10.99
1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B. cooked to your
liking, served w/ lettuce & tomato
Reuben on Marble Rye$12.99
our famous slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island
Aloha Burger$14.99
1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B., bbq aioli, cheddar, bacon, pineapple, housemade bourbon sauce
Umai Aji-Ya image

 

Umai Aji-Ya

4416 E New York St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shoyo$12.50
Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, naruto, soft boiled egg, scallions
Tofu Rice Bowl$12.50
Crispy Tofu, bok choy, onion, and jalepeno with rice
Spicy Miso$13.50
Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, scallions, red chili flakes
4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC. image

 

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.

fox valley mall, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE$11.75
BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES.
100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
RANCHER BURGER - MEAL$13.34
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CHEESE BURGER MEAL$11.95
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
Gillerson's Grubbery image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gillerson's Grubbery

33 West New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rebel Duck$17.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
I Don't Care$6.00
Mac ´N Cheese served with fries, tots or fruit!
Rebel Duck$13.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
Mr. Broast image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zinger Burger$9.49
Our famous burger made with crispy on the outside juicy on the inside chicken breast topped with seasoned cabbage & drizzled with spicy Zinger sauce all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
Bun Kabab$7.99
A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney and covered with an egg, all served in a gourmet bun.
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl$11.99
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
MBurger image

 

MBurger

1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Bacon Chz$8.99
pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
Single Cheese$4.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
French Fries$3.09
tossed in sea salt
Pizza Now - Aurora image

PIZZA

Pizza Now - Aurora

1276 D North Lake Street, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three pizza special$23.99
Three pizzas
Eight breadsticks with dipping sauce
2-liter bottle of soda
Additional charge for pizzas with double toppings will be applied at pickup
Supreme$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos
Marinara$0.99
Pub 56 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Pub 56

1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Brisket Melt$11.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
Omelette Santa Fe$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Legendary Breakfast$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
Endiro Coffee image

FRENCH FRIES

Endiro Coffee

29 West New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (1216 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croque Madame$7.25
Egg & Cheese (Choose Your Protein)$2.25
Haldi Chia$4.25
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.5 (6457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Locos$7.49
Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.
Taco Steak$3.15
Torta Steak$7.79
RiverEdge Park image

 

RiverEdge Park

360 N Broadway, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strings Ramen image

 

Strings Ramen

4340 E New York St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bit Theater image

 

Bit Theater

4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Town Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Town Bar & Grill

2681 E. New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.1 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Two Brothers Round House

205 N BROADWAY, AURORA

Avg 3.7 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brewer's Reuben$16.00
House-Brined Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Havarti Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Marble Rye.
Roundhouse Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Cold Brew BBQ, Aged Cheddar Cheese, House Pickles and Fried Onions on Toasted Pretzel Bun.
Roundhouse Burger$16.00
1/2 Lb Burger, Roasted Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Red Pepper Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sesame Seed Bun.
Restaurant banner

 

Bumper 2 Burger - Aurora

966 N Route 59, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

PeeBeeJays

2150 fox valley center dr d7, aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
