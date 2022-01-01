Aurora restaurants you'll love
Aurora's top cuisines
Must-try Aurora restaurants
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
28 W New York St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Black Angus Burger
|$10.99
1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B. cooked to your
liking, served w/ lettuce & tomato
|Reuben on Marble Rye
|$12.99
our famous slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island
|Aloha Burger
|$14.99
1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B., bbq aioli, cheddar, bacon, pineapple, housemade bourbon sauce
Umai Aji-Ya
4416 E New York St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Shoyo
|$12.50
Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, naruto, soft boiled egg, scallions
|Tofu Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Crispy Tofu, bok choy, onion, and jalepeno with rice
|Spicy Miso
|$13.50
Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, scallions, red chili flakes
4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.
fox valley mall, Aurora
|Popular items
|FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE
|$11.75
BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES.
100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
|RANCHER BURGER - MEAL
|$13.34
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
|CHEESE BURGER MEAL
|$11.95
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gillerson's Grubbery
33 West New York Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Rebel Duck
|$17.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
|I Don't Care
|$6.00
Mac ´N Cheese served with fries, tots or fruit!
|Rebel Duck
|$13.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora
|Popular items
|Zinger Burger
|$9.49
Our famous burger made with crispy on the outside juicy on the inside chicken breast topped with seasoned cabbage & drizzled with spicy Zinger sauce all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
|Bun Kabab
|$7.99
A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney and covered with an egg, all served in a gourmet bun.
|Peri Peri Chicken Bowl
|$11.99
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
MBurger
1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Double Bacon Chz
|$8.99
pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
|Single Cheese
|$4.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|French Fries
|$3.09
tossed in sea salt
PIZZA
Pizza Now - Aurora
1276 D North Lake Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Three pizza special
|$23.99
Three pizzas
Eight breadsticks with dipping sauce
2-liter bottle of soda
Additional charge for pizzas with double toppings will be applied at pickup
|Supreme
|$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos
|Marinara
|$0.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Pub 56
1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.50
|Brisket Melt
|$11.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.50
SYRUP
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
|Popular items
|Skillet Carnivore
|$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
|Omelette Santa Fe
|$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
|Legendary Breakfast
|$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
FRENCH FRIES
Endiro Coffee
29 West New York Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Croque Madame
|$7.25
|Egg & Cheese (Choose Your Protein)
|$2.25
|Haldi Chia
|$4.25
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora
|Popular items
|Nachos Locos
|$7.49
Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.
|Taco Steak
|$3.15
|Torta Steak
|$7.79
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Town Bar & Grill
2681 E. New York Street, Aurora
Two Brothers Round House
205 N BROADWAY, AURORA
|Popular items
|Brewer's Reuben
|$16.00
House-Brined Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Havarti Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Marble Rye.
|Roundhouse Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Cold Brew BBQ, Aged Cheddar Cheese, House Pickles and Fried Onions on Toasted Pretzel Bun.
|Roundhouse Burger
|$16.00
1/2 Lb Burger, Roasted Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Red Pepper Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sesame Seed Bun.
PeeBeeJays
2150 fox valley center dr d7, aurora