Aurora American restaurants you'll love

Gillerson's Grubbery image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gillerson's Grubbery

33 West New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paco's Tacos$9.00
3 carnitas tacos | pickled red onion | cilantro | Gindo's Green Sauce
Make them VEGAN by upgrading to Impossible tacos!
Rebel Duck$13.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
O.G. Classic$14.00
Steak Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Your choice of Cheese | Served with Fries or Tots
More about Gillerson's Grubbery
Pub 56 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Pub 56

1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Brisket Melt$11.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
More about Pub 56
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
Omelette Santa Fe$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Legendary Breakfast$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
More about SYRUP
The Town Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Town Bar & Grill

2681 E. New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.1 (750 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Town Bar & Grill

