Aurora American restaurants you'll love

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gillerson's Grubbery
33 West New York Street, Aurora
|Paco's Tacos
|$9.00
3 carnitas tacos | pickled red onion | cilantro | Gindo's Green Sauce
Make them VEGAN by upgrading to Impossible tacos!
|Rebel Duck
|$13.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
|O.G. Classic
|$14.00
Steak Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Your choice of Cheese | Served with Fries or Tots
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Pub 56
1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.50
|Brisket Melt
|$11.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.50
SYRUP
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
|Skillet Carnivore
|$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
|Omelette Santa Fe
|$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
|Legendary Breakfast
|$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.