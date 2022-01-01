Aurora bars & lounges you'll love

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

28 W New York St, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Angus Burger$10.99
1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B. cooked to your
liking, served w/ lettuce & tomato
Reuben on Marble Rye$12.99
our famous slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island
Aloha Burger$14.99
1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B., bbq aioli, cheddar, bacon, pineapple, housemade bourbon sauce
Pub 56 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Pub 56

1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Brisket Melt$11.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
The Town Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Town Bar & Grill

2681 E. New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.1 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

