Aurora burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Aurora
4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.
fox valley mall, Aurora
|Popular items
|FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE
|$11.75
BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES.
100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
|BBQ. BURGER
|$9.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
|BBQ. BURGER - MEAL
|$13.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gillerson's Grubbery
33 West New York Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Paco's Tacos
|$9.00
3 carnitas tacos | pickled red onion | cilantro | Gindo's Green Sauce
Make them VEGAN by upgrading to Impossible tacos!
|Rebel Duck
|$13.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
|O.G. Classic
|$14.00
Steak Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Your choice of Cheese | Served with Fries or Tots
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora
|Popular items
|Bun Kabab
|$7.99
A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney and covered with an egg, all served in a gourmet bun.
|Zinger Burger
|$9.49
Our famous burger made with crispy on the outside juicy on the inside chicken breast topped with seasoned cabbage & drizzled with spicy Zinger sauce all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
|Peri Peri Chicken Bowl
|$11.99
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
MBurger
1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
|Double Cheese
|$7.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Double Bacon Chz
|$8.99
pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard