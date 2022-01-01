Aurora burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Aurora

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC. image

 

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.

fox valley mall, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE$11.75
BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES.
100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
BBQ. BURGER$9.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
BBQ. BURGER - MEAL$13.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
More about 4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.
Gillerson's Grubbery image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gillerson's Grubbery

33 West New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paco's Tacos$9.00
3 carnitas tacos | pickled red onion | cilantro | Gindo's Green Sauce
Make them VEGAN by upgrading to Impossible tacos!
Rebel Duck$13.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
O.G. Classic$14.00
Steak Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Your choice of Cheese | Served with Fries or Tots
More about Gillerson's Grubbery
Mr. Broast image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bun Kabab$7.99
A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney and covered with an egg, all served in a gourmet bun.
Zinger Burger$9.49
Our famous burger made with crispy on the outside juicy on the inside chicken breast topped with seasoned cabbage & drizzled with spicy Zinger sauce all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl$11.99
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
More about Mr. Broast
MBurger image

 

MBurger

1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
Double Cheese$7.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Double Bacon Chz$8.99
pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
More about MBurger
Restaurant banner

 

Bumper 2 Burger - Aurora

966 N Route 59, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bumper 2 Burger - Aurora

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Aurora

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston