Chai lattes in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Chai Lattes
Aurora restaurants that serve chai lattes
SYRUP
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
No reviews yet
Iced Chai Latte
$4.50
More about SYRUP
FRENCH FRIES
Endiro Coffee
29 West New York Street, Aurora
Avg 4.6
(1216 reviews)
Chai Latte
$3.95
More about Endiro Coffee
