Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Item pic

 

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS

fox valley mall, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN BURGER - MEAL$13.95
4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.
*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
More about 4x4 EXTREME BURGERS
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MR. BROAST LOMBARD

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burger$9.49
Juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayo all served in a soft gourmet bun.
More about MR. BROAST LOMBARD

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Chili

Cobb Salad

Steak Salad

Chilaquiles

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1513 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston