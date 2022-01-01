Chicken burgers in Aurora

4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns.

*Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

