Chicken sandwiches in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
A juicy chicken breast slathered in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, all served in a soft gourmet bun
Philly Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Juicy grilled chicken in a medley of peppers & onions drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese & all toasted to perfection on a French roll or panini bread.
More about Mr. Broast
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Pub 56

1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich$11.50
More about Pub 56
BUMPER 2 BURGER

966 N Route 59, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.97
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.97
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.97
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
Two Brothers Round House

205 N BROADWAY, AURORA

Avg 3.7 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Balsamic Onion and Fresh Mozzarella on Ciabatta Roll.
More about Two Brothers Round House

