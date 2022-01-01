Chicken sandwiches in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mr. Broast
2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
A juicy chicken breast slathered in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, all served in a soft gourmet bun
|Philly Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Juicy grilled chicken in a medley of peppers & onions drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese & all toasted to perfection on a French roll or panini bread.
Pub 56
1555 Butterfield Rd, Aurora
|Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich
|$11.50
BUMPER 2 BURGER
966 N Route 59, Aurora
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.97
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.97
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.97