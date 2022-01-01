Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken tenders

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (6pc) Meal$10.49
Meals Include Fries And Juice
Chicken Tenders (4pc) Meal$8.99
Meals Include Fries And Juice
More about Mr. Broast
MBurger

1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
More about MBurger
SYRUP

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)$7.00
More about SYRUP
BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.5 (6457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders(4)$6.79
More about El Burrito Loco
BUMPER 2 BURGER

966 N Route 59, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
5Pc Chicken Tenders$8.85
3Pc Chicken Tenders$5.50
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
Two Brothers Round House

205 N BROADWAY, AURORA

Avg 3.7 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.00
All white chicken, choice of side
More about Two Brothers Round House

