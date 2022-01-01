Chicken tenders in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken tenders
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora
|Chicken Tenders (6pc) Meal
|$10.49
Meals Include Fries And Juice
|Chicken Tenders (4pc) Meal
|$8.99
Meals Include Fries And Juice
MBurger
1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora
|Chicken Tenders(4)
|$6.79
BUMPER 2 BURGER
966 N Route 59, Aurora
|5Pc Chicken Tenders
|$8.85
|3Pc Chicken Tenders
|$5.50