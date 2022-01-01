Chili in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chili
More about 4x4 EXTREME BURGERS
4x4 EXTREME BURGERS
fox valley mall, Aurora
|CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL
|$10.95
4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun.
100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.