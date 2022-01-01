Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS

fox valley mall, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL$10.95
4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun.
100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
More about 4x4 EXTREME BURGERS
Mr. Broast image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MR. BROAST LOMBARD

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI SAUCE$0.50
More about MR. BROAST LOMBARD

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chilaquiles

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Cake

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston