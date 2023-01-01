Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Chips And Salsa
Aurora restaurants that serve chips and salsa
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco - Aurora
880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora
Avg 4.5
(6457 reviews)
Cup of Salsa de Chips 3oz
$0.55
More about El Burrito Loco - Aurora
O'Malley's Pub and Eatery -
701 Hill Avenue, Aurora
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$8.00
More about O'Malley's Pub and Eatery -
