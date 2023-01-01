Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve chips and salsa

El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Aurora

880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.5 (6457 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Salsa de Chips 3oz$0.55
More about El Burrito Loco - Aurora
Restaurant banner

 

O'Malley's Pub and Eatery -

701 Hill Avenue, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$8.00
More about O'Malley's Pub and Eatery -

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Pork Belly

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Bowls

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Chili

Tacos

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston