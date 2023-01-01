Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Muffins
Aurora restaurants that serve muffins
SYRUP (Aurora)
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
No reviews yet
English Muffin
$3.00
More about SYRUP (Aurora)
FRENCH FRIES
Endiro Coffee
29 West New York Street, Aurora
Avg 4.6
(1216 reviews)
Large Muffin
$2.99
More about Endiro Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora
Chips And Salsa
Reuben
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Crepes
Salmon
Steak Bowls
Steak Sandwiches
More near Aurora to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1711 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(427 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(925 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston