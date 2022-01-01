Omelettes in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mr. Broast image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MR. BROAST LOMBARD

2202 OGDEN AVE, Aurora

Avg 4.2 (1472 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette w/Paratha$5.99
More about MR. BROAST LOMBARD
Item pic

 

SYRUP (Aurora)

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Omelette Mediterranean$14.50
Sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes with parmesan, fresh basil and feta cheese,
Omelette Mile High$14.50
Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.
Omelette The Butcher$15.50
Sausage, ham off the bone, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Tillamook cheddar.
More about SYRUP (Aurora)

