Paninis in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gillerson's Grubbery

33 West New York Street, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Panini$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken, sweet peppers, bacon, cheddar jack mix, and Southwest aioli.
More about Gillerson's Grubbery
Item pic

 

SYRUP

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hei Hei Panini$13.50
Seasoned chicken breast with red onion, havarti cheese, apricot preserves and baby arugula pressed on sourdough bread.
Reuben Panini$14.50
A corned beef classic with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on pressed marble rye.
More about SYRUP

