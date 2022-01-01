Paninis in Aurora
Gillerson's Grubbery
33 West New York Street, Aurora
|Southwest Chicken Panini
|$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken, sweet peppers, bacon, cheddar jack mix, and Southwest aioli.
SYRUP
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
|Hei Hei Panini
|$13.50
Seasoned chicken breast with red onion, havarti cheese, apricot preserves and baby arugula pressed on sourdough bread.
|Reuben Panini
|$14.50
A corned beef classic with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on pressed marble rye.