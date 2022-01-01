Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Aurora

Aurora restaurants that serve rice bowls

Umai Aji-Ya image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Umai Aji-Ya

4416 E New York St, Aurora

Tofu Rice Bowl$12.50
Crispy Tofu, bok choy, onion, and jalepeno with rice
Strings Ramen

4340 E New York St, Aurora

Meat Lover Rice Bowl$15.95
Kuro Buta pork belly and pork loin, spicy pork and clam, pork chunks, lava egg, sesame oil, crispy pork skin, scallions and sesame seed.
Vegetable Rice Bowl$13.95
Broccoli, corn, menma, woodear mushroom, scallions, oshinko moriawase, toasted garlic, lava egg.
Spicy Cat Rice Sashimi Bowl$14.95
Our Signature Sashimi Bowl!
Spicy tuna sashimi over rice with spicy mayo, iwanori, scallions and truffle oil.
