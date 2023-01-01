Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Risotto
Aurora restaurants that serve risotto
Craft Urban - Aurora
41 South Stolp Avenue, Aurora
No reviews yet
Harvest Risotto
$15.00
Seasonal Offerings
More about Craft Urban - Aurora
Two Brothers Round House - Aurora
205 N BROADWAY, AURORA
Avg 3.7
(1092 reviews)
Butternut Squash Risotto
$20.00
More about Two Brothers Round House - Aurora
