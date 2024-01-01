Shrimp fajitas in Aurora
Taco Dále Aurora - 1056 N. Route 59
1056 N. Route 59, Aurora
|Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner
|$16.50
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans
|Shrimp Fajitas Platter
|$17.99
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$4.50
Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper