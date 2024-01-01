Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

 

Taco Dále Aurora - 1056 N. Route 59

1056 N. Route 59, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner$16.50
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans
Shrimp Fajitas Platter$17.99
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
Shrimp Fajita Taco$4.50
Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper
More about Taco Dále Aurora - 1056 N. Route 59
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Aurora

880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.5 (6457 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl Fajita Shrimp$13.99
Taco Fajita Steak & Shrimp$4.99
Fajita Shrimp Dinner$20.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Sliders

Taco Salad

Salmon

Tamales

Chicken Fajitas

Carne Asada

Cheese Fries

Crepes

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston