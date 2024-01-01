Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Shrimp Tacos
Aurora restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Spartan Ale House - Aurora
1032 Prairie Street, Aurora
No reviews yet
Street Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
More about Spartan Ale House - Aurora
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco - Aurora
880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora
Avg 4.5
(6457 reviews)
Taco Shrimp
$4.99
Taco Fajita Steak & Shrimp
$4.99
Taco Fajita Shrimp
$4.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Aurora
Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora
Salmon
Garden Salad
Cake
Cheese Fries
Edamame
Steak Bowls
Steak Sandwiches
Pork Belly
More near Aurora to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.3
(81 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1874 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(320 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(509 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1029 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston