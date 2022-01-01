Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey clubs in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Turkey Clubs
Aurora restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
28 W New York St, Aurora
Avg 3.6
(1123 reviews)
Turkey Club
$14.95
More about Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
Two Brothers Round House - Aurora
205 N BROADWAY, AURORA
Avg 3.7
(1092 reviews)
Chimi Turkey Sandwich
$16.00
More about Two Brothers Round House - Aurora
