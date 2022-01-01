Waffles in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora

28 W New York St, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken And Waffles Sandwich$13.95
More about Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
Item pic

 

SYRUP (Aurora)

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Raspberry Mascarpone$12.50
Lemon zested mascarpone, raspberry compote and vanilla custard drizzle topped with SYRUP made lemon curd syrup.
Waffle Chocolate Chip Bacon$12.50
Bacon infused, topped with chocolate chips and hickory smoked bacon and topped with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe$17.50
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
More about SYRUP (Aurora)

