Waffles in Aurora

SANDWICHES • GRILL
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
28 W New York St, Aurora
|Chicken And Waffles Sandwich
|$13.95
More about SYRUP (Aurora)
SYRUP (Aurora)
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
|Waffle Raspberry Mascarpone
|$12.50
Lemon zested mascarpone, raspberry compote and vanilla custard drizzle topped with SYRUP made lemon curd syrup.
|Waffle Chocolate Chip Bacon
|$12.50
Bacon infused, topped with chocolate chips and hickory smoked bacon and topped with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
|(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe
|$17.50
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.