Aurora restaurants you'll love

Georges Donuts Aurora
1023 N Aurora Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Glazed Cinnamon Roll
|$2.95
Our Donut dough rolled up with cinnamon sugar and butter then fried and glazed!
|Custard Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing
|$1.95
Boston Cream - Bavarian Cream
|Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing
|$1.95
LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant
324 Aurora Commons Circle, Aurora
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
|BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS
|$8.00
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$10.00
El Camino
395 N Aurora Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|#31 CHIMICHANGAS
|$13.99
Two chimichangas (one chicken, one beef) topped with chile con queso, ranchero sauce, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|CHILE CON QUESO
|$4.49
Homemade cheese dip made with queso blanco, jalapeño peppers and our secret ingredients.
|#43 FAJITA
|$16.99
Tender sliced steak or chicken, sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Ohris Indian Cuisine
7205 Aurora Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
|$12.99
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
white flour, leavened, baked
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
white flour, leavened, garlic, baked, butter topped
PIZZA
Uncle Spike's Pizzeria
242 E Garfield Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Small Cheese (Build Your Own)
|$10.00
12" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
Evexia Café.Bakery.Market
46 South Aurora Road, Aurora
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.00
Seared chicken, ricotta, pesto, roasted tomato, shredded mozzarella, baby spinach and arugula, balsamic glaze
|Buffalo Chickpea Panini
|$12.00
Chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cheddar, roasted broccoli, roasted poblanos, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce blend
|Roasted Tomato Smashed Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado, roasted tomato, lemon and olive oil, balsamic glaze
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
OL'Chefskis Barbecue
15 trails end, Aurora