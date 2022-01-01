Aurora restaurants you'll love

Aurora restaurants
Toast
  • Aurora

Aurora's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Bagels
Must-try Aurora restaurants

Georges Donuts Aurora image

 

Georges Donuts Aurora

1023 N Aurora Rd, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Glazed Cinnamon Roll$2.95
Our Donut dough rolled up with cinnamon sugar and butter then fried and glazed!
Custard Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing$1.95
Boston Cream - Bavarian Cream
Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing$1.95
LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant image

 

LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant

324 Aurora Commons Circle, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS$8.00
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
El Camino image

 

El Camino

395 N Aurora Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (934 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#31 CHIMICHANGAS$13.99
Two chimichangas (one chicken, one beef) topped with chile con queso, ranchero sauce, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
CHILE CON QUESO$4.49
Homemade cheese dip made with queso blanco, jalapeño peppers and our secret ingredients.
#43 FAJITA$16.99
Tender sliced steak or chicken, sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Ohris Indian Cuisine image

 

Ohris Indian Cuisine

7205 Aurora Rd, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
Plain Naan$2.99
white flour, leavened, baked
Garlic Naan$3.99
white flour, leavened, garlic, baked, butter topped
Uncle Spike's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Uncle Spike's Pizzeria

242 E Garfield Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.8 (110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Cheese (Build Your Own)$10.00
12" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
Evexia Café.Bakery.Market image

 

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

46 South Aurora Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.00
Seared chicken, ricotta, pesto, roasted tomato, shredded mozzarella, baby spinach and arugula, balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chickpea Panini$12.00
Chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cheddar, roasted broccoli, roasted poblanos, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce blend
Roasted Tomato Smashed Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, roasted tomato, lemon and olive oil, balsamic glaze
OL'Chefskis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

OL'Chefskis Barbecue

15 trails end, Aurora

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
