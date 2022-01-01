Hummus in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve hummus
More about Evexia Cafe & Market
Evexia Cafe & Market
46 South Aurora Road, Aurora
|Hummus & Veggie Wrap
|$15.00
Hummus, cucumber, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potatoes, sliced red onion, chopped dates, baby arugula and spinach, fresh lemon and olive oil
|Hummus And Chicken Flatbread
|$15.00
Hummus, seared chicken, feta, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potato, sauteed onion, chopped dates, fresh lemon and olive oil
|Hummus & Veggies (GF V)
|$3.00