Hummus in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve hummus

Evexia Cafe & Market

46 South Aurora Road, Aurora

Hummus & Veggie Wrap$15.00
Hummus, cucumber, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potatoes, sliced red onion, chopped dates, baby arugula and spinach, fresh lemon and olive oil
Hummus And Chicken Flatbread$15.00
Hummus, seared chicken, feta, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potato, sauteed onion, chopped dates, fresh lemon and olive oil
Hummus & Veggies (GF V)$3.00
More about Evexia Cafe & Market
Six Horses Tavern

30 Shawnee Trail, Aurora

Housemade Hummus$10.00
Severed with Pita, Carrots, and Cucumber
More about Six Horses Tavern

